Historic presidential debate leaves Delawareans disappointed: 'The debate made me very sad'

MILTON, Del. - Millions across the country tuned in to watch President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in a highly anticipated presidential debate on Thursday. The historic rematch had Americans, including those in Delaware, eager to see how the 90-minute showdown would unfold.
However, the debate left many viewers disheartened.
Michael Meath told CoastTV he is disappointed by what he watched.
"Well, actually, I was embarrassed, I don't believe that either candidate demonstrated what I would call strong leadership qualities," said Meath.
Elena Torre shared similar sentiments, finding the debate difficult to watch.
"The debate made me very sad, and I have to say that I wish younger people were running," Torre told CoastTV.
Specific concerns among viewers ranged from Biden's cognitive health to Trump avoiding questions. This debate, meant to clarify the candidates' positions, instead left many Americans questioning the future of leadership in the country.