MILTON, Del.- Women's History Month is nearly over. But that doesn't mean the end of celebrating historic women.
The Milton Historical Society opened a new exhibit, Women of Milton. The exhibit focuses on two women from Milton. It takes you back in time with photos, artifacts, and even a look inside some old journals.
Lydia B. Cannon and Clara Conwell both had big impacts on Milton. Cannon was a teacher turned nurse, who inspired many women in healthcare. She is also the woman who donated her old church. That building is now the Milton Historical Society.
Clara Conwell often traveled with her ship captain husband. Though it was rare at the time, she worked hard on the ships along with the other men. Parts of Clara's journal are available to read at the new exhibit.
"How difficult it was when the weather was bad, how uncomfortable it was, how men were injured on board, how men died on these voyages. She saw a lot on these ships. It was not something for the faint of heart, especially for a woman during that time," said Devon Filicicchia with the Milton Historical Society.
The exhibit is open now until the end of August. It is always free to stop in to the Historical Society.