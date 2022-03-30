Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... ...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&