DEWEY BEACH, Del. —A hit-and-run involving a light pole on Coastal Highway prompted a police investigation on Wednesday night, Dewey Beach authorities reported.
The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Coastal Highway northbound and Dickinson Avenue. Responding officers discovered a center median light pole toppled onto the roadway, but the car believed to have struck the pole had already left the scene.
According to officers, surveillance footage from the Dewey Beach Police crime camera system later showed a dark-colored Hyundai, model year between 2020 and 2024, either a Genesis or a Santa Fe, exiting the ocean block of Dickinson Avenue. The vehicle failed to properly navigate the turn, collided with the light pole, and continued northbound, eventually leaving the town limits of Dewey Beach. The footage indicated the car sustained moderate front-end damage.
No injuries to pedestrians or other drivers were reported, although the collision resulted in the destruction of two police crime cameras.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the driver to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at 302-227-1110 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.