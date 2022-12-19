HOA Brings Attention to Rehoboth Beach Sidewalk Issues

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Homeowners' Association made a plea to the city to address damaged sidewalk issues.
Steve Kessler runs on the Rehoboth Beach sidewalks frequently and has been for many years. He said he has noticed some damaged areas but he works around it.
"It's an inconvenience but it is one that I have learned to live with," Kessler said.
At Friday's Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners meeting, several members of the association brough up concerns about code enforcement, including the issue of the sidewalks.
"With an exception of Rehoboth Avenue and a few areas in the commercial district, it is nearly impossible to find a single block which does not have some part of the sidewalk that is not broken, damaged or heaved by tree roots," John Dewey said at the meeting.
Some people WRDE spoke with saw no issues.
Alongside the sidewalk concerns, the HOA also addressed sidewalk obstructions like trash cans or parked cars.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners said they could not address the issue until it is put on an agenda but they were sympathetic with the concerns. They plan to put it on an agenda in the future.