FILE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addresses supporters at the Maryland statehouse, Jan. 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan, a former governor and moderate Republican who has been critical of Donald Trump, stepped down last month from the leadership of the third-party movement No Labels, a move that could signal his preparations to run for president using the group's ballot line. Hogan declined to comment and pointed to a letter to No Labels President and CEO Nancy Jacobson announcing his resignation as co-chair, which was dated Dec. 15 and obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan 11, 2024.