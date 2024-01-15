MARYLAND - Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is throwing his support behind Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Sunday on CNN's State of The Nation, Hogan said "Nikki Haley's got all the momentum and what this race is really all about and is to try to nominate the strongest possible nominee for November. It's time for the party to get behind Nikki Haley."
Heading into the Iowa caucuses former President Trump has a commanding lead according to the latest polling. Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seem to be vying for second place and a springboard into New Hampshire.