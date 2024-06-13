Hogan still out on Trump following endorsement

WASHINGTON D.C. - In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump endorsed former Maryland Governor and current Senate candidate Larry Hogan Thursday. This endorsement happened during an interview on Fox News where Trump expressed his support, saying, "I'd like to see him win. I think he has a good chance to win."

The endorsement was unexpected, given Hogan's history as a vocal critic of Trump. Hogan has previously stated he would not vote for Trump. Hogan also caught the ire of some Trump followers when, just before Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts in New York, Hogan tweeted, "Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process."

Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, immediately responded on Twitter, "You just ended your campaign."

Despite Trump's endorsement, tensions remain high between the two camps. Hogan's spokesperson, Mike Ricci, reaffirmed Hogan's stance, stating, "Governor Hogan has been clear he is not supporting President Trump just as he didn't in 2016 and 2020."

The impact of this endorsement on both Trump’s presidential campaign and Hogan’s Senate bid remains uncertain, but it does add an unexpected twist to an already heated election year.

 