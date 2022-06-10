FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Hold on to your butt. Cigarette butts that is. The Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter is pushing to clean up cigarette waste along the coast which piles up more than any other type of garbage.
Brian Moran with Surfrider says the state parks are hit hard by the amount of garbage left on the beaches especially during the summer. But its not just butts.
Delaware senators just approved a ban on Styrofoam containers. If passed by the house, the bill also bans restaurants from providing single use plastic straws, plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks, unless a customer asks for it.
Lawmakers say between 2008 and 2019, thousands of take out containers, cups and plates, and other pieces of plastic were found during beach clean ups.
On July 1, shoppers in Delaware will have to say goodbye to these plastic bags except in restaurants. Plastic film bags will also no longer be available. But people can still expect paper bags and reusable bags at checkout lanes.
The Surfrider Foundation will be in Ocean City cleaning up from 10 - 12 Saturday. It is encouraged that you sign up ahead of time if you would like to participate. You can register here.