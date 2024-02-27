DOVER, Del. - Four bills were introduced Monday that aim to hold Delaware's long-term care facilities to the highest standards.
House Bill 300 mandates accreditation, including certification for dementia care centers.
Senate Bill 215 requires annual inspections of Delaware’s assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Right now the law calls for "regular inspections," but there's no date or timetable attached.
Senate Bill 216 doubles the fines for all penalties, bumping up the minimum fine to $2,000 and the maximum fine up to $20,000.
Senate Bill 217 would incentivize students to take up careers in long-term care facilities through a scholarship program.
The bills all have bipartisan support and positive feedback from advocates of senior care.
The Delaware Elder Care Advocacy Coalition says these bills will make a difference.
"Transparency and accountability to follow current regulations is critical to resident safety, identifying systemic issues, and empowering families in decision making for choice of facilities," says coalition founder Candace Esham.
The bills are all awaiting consideration in various committees.