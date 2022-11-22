Holiday Travel Plans For Sussex County

MILLSBORO, Del.- Whether it be a plane, train or automobile. People will be on the move for Thanksgiving this week.
But the high gas prices have had different effects on peoples decision to travel and if they will at all this holiday season. One local man, Bill Mitchell said regardless of the gas prices, his holiday plans stay the same, "Because it's something we do every year for our tradition to see my mom and dad. So that's not gonna stop us because that's what we do for our family."
But another Delaware resident John Rocker, felt the opposite,
"No, just it's not in the budget. We've got some families still up in Baltimore. we got some up in Harford County, Pennsylvania. Just even with a nice little tiny car we have, the cost of gas, it's just prohibitive."
Statistics tell us that 91% of Delawareans will be traveling by car this holiday season. One AAA Insurance spokesperson Jana Tidwell spoke on what they found Delaware residents to be doing this holiday season, "We anticipate just under 150,000 Delawareans will be traveling 50 miles or more from their home for the holiday and that's up a little over 1% from last year.
As people leave Sussex County for the holidays, Scott Thomas, Executive Director of Southern Delaware Tourism said although a lot of people may be leaving Delaware for the holiday, a lot of visitors are coming in, "Its gone up and then up until the last couple years, they're really starting to spike. We're no longer just one season or two season, destination to visit. I mean winter time and holiday travel, It's getting larger and larger for people coming here."
It looks as though visitors coming here have been on the rise and for Sussex County and the local economy that has shown to be positive.