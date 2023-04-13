MILFORD, Del. - Holly Hill Road will close at the railroad crossing between School Street and Front Street starting at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19. The road will be completely closed for 24 hours per day until its expected completion at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 21.
Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance on the crossing. A detour will be in place to guide drivers onto the Milford-Harrington Highway and Williamsville Road.
More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.