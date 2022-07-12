Bethany Lakes, Del.- A single-family home was 'heavily damaged' after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in Bethany Beach, officials said.
Authorities responded to reports of a possible fire at around 9:30 a.m. in the 31000 block of May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community.
"The Millville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a dwelling structure," the updated press release said.
The home was occupied at the time of the fire, though everyone was able to escape without injury.
The fire was determined to be accidental in nature and was caused by an electrical malfunction in the exterior pool equipment area.
Multiple fire crews assisted in getting the fire under control, including crews from Ocean City, Bethany, Dagsboro, Millville, Rehoboth, Selbyville, Roxanna and Frankford.
Officials said the cost in damages is estimated at $500,000.