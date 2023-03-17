OCEAN PINES, Md. - Children from the Nature Adventurers 4-H Club, a nature and public service group based in Berlin, cleaned up garbage at White Horse Park on March 7.
The group is primarily comprised of homeschool students between the ages of 6-14 and has helped to clean up local parts for the last three years. Scott Wainwright, the club's official reporter, said that members had noticed litter in the park since the holidays and filled several trash bags with discarded items like Christmas tree ornaments, Halloween decorations, a rug, and plenty of zip ties.
"Because of the high number of zip ties found, we strongly urge the public to use yarn instead of zip ties when affixing Christmas decorations during the holidays," said Wainwright. "Birds can use the biodegradable yarn for nests, but not zip ties, which are not biodegradable."
Wainwright said that the Nature Adventurers plan to clean up several more local parks to help keep people, pets, and wildlife safe.