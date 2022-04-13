LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in which bullets hit a home and a vehicle in the Lincoln area.
Police say that at around 10 p.m. Monday, April 11, a 38-year-old woman heard gunshots outside of her home on the 10000 block of Dupont Boulevard. Troopers say that early the next morning, she found multiple bullet holes in the exterior of her home and a car parked outside.
In addition to the woman, an 18-year-old man and two juveniles were also home at the time.
No one was injured.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.