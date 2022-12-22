Homeless Advocates Prepare For Cold Temperatures This Holiday Weekend

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- While many people will be warm with their families this holiday weekend, hundreds of people in Sussex County will not only be alone, but outside.
Those who help the homeless are bracing for this weekend with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the negatives.
"We will probably do double or triple what we normally do," said Shepherd's Office volunteer John Fitzgerald. "Especially all the holidays, it doesn't matter if it's Easter, or Candle mass, or whatever. It's always influx from everywhere. All Over the community."
This comes the same year where the Shepherd's Office says its seen an unprecedented need.
The organization has provided over 5,000 meals to the hungry, and is bringing more volunteers for the weekend.
Code Purple Sussex County director Gissela Cruz says they are at capacity at half of their sites.
"I try to put myself in their situation, in their shoes and try to think about if I had no home, it's cold outside and it's a holiday, you want to spend it with your family," she said. "You wanna be in a warm place, have something to eat and just have a good time. So it makes me sad, these individuals, some of them have families, some of them don't have families."