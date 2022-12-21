Homeless are Removed From 'Tent City' in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - The homeless are losing what they call home. The property known as 'tent city' in Milford was sold earlier this month for the construction of two commercial warehouses.
The campsite of about 50 homeless people are being told they have to pick up and leave. Some of those living there, say they don't want to have to go.
"I'm nervous, you know because we don't necessarily know if we can find another camp like this to go to or if we can find one." said Sherry King who lives in the 'tent city'.
Others are already looking for alternative spots.
"Some people are trying to go find other places like the Georgetown tent city or some other areas in the woods around here and stuff." said Bruce Johnson who also lives at the 'tent city'.
While the 'tent city' sits on private property and has been for sale for three years, the City of Milford said it was unfortunately inevitable.
"The city, we obviously have talked internally. We have supported Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and they did receive ARPA money from us through a grant and this is just going to continue to have a conversation probably at the council level moving forward." said Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator, Sara Bluhm.
And King said the holidays makes the transition that much harder, "Especially coming around Christmas time too. I mean the holidays are hard enough as they are in general, let alone having to worry about packing your stuff up and trying to find a different place to go."
Groups like the Milford Advocacy for the Homeless are working on solutions like trying to get a bus to reach the homeless as they disperse.
Martha Gery with the organization said, "As people are moving throughout the city, we can still stay in contact with them and we can take food to them, we can take propane to them, we can connect them with services, we can take them to Code Purple."
Deforestation and construction of the warehouses will begin January 14th. For more information visit milfordadvocacyforthehomeless.org.