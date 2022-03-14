GEORGETOWN, Del.- When you think of a community, you may not think of a wooded area with people. But there is one like that.
People sleeping night after night in tents, some with more furniture and clothes than others.
Higher Ground Outreach Inc. helps to supply them with different necessities. President Lou Hernandez says the needs are unless.
"We help them by giving them a tent, provisions that they need you know to stay warm such as buddy heaters and propane tanks to fuel those heaters, food and clothing," Hernandez said.
Code Purple shelters will close after March 15 which will leave people with few options through the warmer months. Hernandez says they are trying to find new places to go.
"I’ve been getting calls every day from different individuals saying Mr. Lou I hear that you can help me," Hernandez said. "Shelters are closing. Where am I going to be at night? I don’t have a place to be. I can’t answer that for them. I don’t have all of the answers."
With those shelters closing in the next few days there are local leaders diving into this issue including 37th District Representative Ruth Briggs King. She has had many meetings over the last few weeks including one with the Delaware State Housing Authority, who has a waitlist of eight thousand people in Delaware looking for affordable housing.
"It’s very difficult for somebody that’s making fourteen or fifteen dollars to afford you know $1,800 rent for two bedrooms so we really have to look at some ways other areas have addressed this and this definite need that we have," Briggs King said.
Higher Ground Outreach is continuing to look for donations from people to help with supplies for the homeless. To see how you can help visit highergroundoutreachinc.org or Higher Ground Outreach Inc. on Facebook.