SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Homelessness and lack of housing continues to be a growing issue on Delmarva and the global pandemic is only making it worse.
Local leaders say both issues go hand in hand and seek solutions to the problem.
One Sussex county mother who preferred to stay anonymous says lack of housing in the area is part of the reason that got her to a local homeless shelter.
"You can't find anything that isn't like 1,500 dollars," said one Sussex county women.
"We could create some sort of location that can be open year round so that way there is place for them to go all the time," said Lou Hernandez, the President of Higher Ground Outreach Inc.
Delaware real estate agents say the global pandemic is not helping meet the high demand of those looking to buy houses.
"We were down about 54 percent inventory. There were only 715 homes for sale in the fourth quarter of 2021," explained Jason Lesko with Iron Valley Real Estate at the Beach.
Similar housing shortage issues are being seen in Salisbury, MD.
National supply chain issues and inflation to the mix causes a storm for high prices, construction shortages, and delays in building homes.
The Sussex Economic Development Action Committee known as SEDAC, is tackling ways to solve the lack of housing issues.
"To find a house that you can afford in eastern Sussex is near impossible but there’s where our people work so they can’t live where they work and that’s a problem that has to be corrected so we’d like to see that problem addressed the county council has started that with a program they just funded at 6 million dollars that’ll help the non-profits and groups that’ll help the situation," said Joe Conaway, the chairman of SEDAC.
"We don't need to develop every bit of property either. We need to protect our poultry industry and our Agriculture industry and we need to protect the tourism industry but people come here," said Conaway.
Conaway says there needs to be more housing available for everyone, and that initiatives need to be taken to keep the younger population in Delaware.
"We have the highest migration of young people in the 18-25 year old range in the country, we have to stop that. We just don't have the ability for our young people to make a decent living and come here.
The county is doing a really decent job of trying to do that and the state of Delaware through the new program PPP," explained Conaway.
A work in progress to keep up with the growing Delmarva population.
"The Eastern Shore is kind of like this hidden gem to the rest of the world. It's just a great place to live for the quality of life so you're starting to see a lot of people that our moving to this area from the areas as well," explained Brandon Brittingham with the Maryland and Delaware Group of Long and Foster.
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness in Sussex county here are some resources available:
https://www.ccwilm.org/casa-san-francisco/
https://www.facebook.com/Lighthouse-for-Broken-Wings-107596797371550/
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness in Wicomico county: