Homeowners Express Concern About Changes to White Creek Dredging

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control released a change to its dredging plans on White Creek, leaving out a portion of the eastern prong.
Homeowners who live on the eastern section of the creek said they were blindsided by the changes.
"It's very upsetting as homeowners after a year of knowing this was going to take place to be cut at the knees for this not to happen now," Steve Collazuol said.
Many homeowners said navigability is extremely poor with a lot of sediment and debris built of. They said they looked forward to the dredging to improve these issues.
"If this continues to silt up...this could continue to make it less and less feasible to get our boats out and to use this waterway," Collazuol said.
Many homeowners said they were directly involved in public meetings and understood DNREC's plans well. Jim Clampitt said he wishes the change in plans would have been communicated so that public feedback could be given.
"We've all attend public information sessions with DNREC for a year and a half and all the sudden last week they changed the coordinates," Jim Clampitt said.
David Clark said he feels the change was and oversight and hopes DNREC will reconsider.
"I think DNREC is a very good organization but in this case I don't think they are meeting the needs of the people," he said.
The dredging project is currently underway and is expected to be finished in March. More information on the project can be found here.