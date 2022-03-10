SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A section of the circle in the county seat was blocked off Thursday afternoon for homeowners to give their mostly negative opinions on development.
Many signs with many different sayings all amounting to the same thing. Wanting the rejection of the proposed Coral Lakes and East Gate subdivisions.
Organizer Jill Hicks says this is about more than just protesting.
"It’s grown into something bigger than that because like our cause to preserve the forest and save the wetlands and also look for more responsible development and design," Hicks said.
Coral Lakes would consist of 315 single family lots located on the southwest side of Robinsonville Road and would take up over 152 acres.
Next to the Fox Haven development in Frankford is where the East Gate subdivision would be built. The project includes 88 single family lots but there are homeowners here who are concerned if that project gets approved.
George Schultz says animals that he and his wife enjoy seeing would have nowhere to go.
"There’s lots of wildlife which we love watching," Schultz said. "Birds, turkeys, everything that you can imagine, deer, raccoons, everything and if they take the forest and the wetlands away all that’s gone."
Luke Crofoot spoke during the public hearing on East Gate back on February 10. He says the potential dangers of a new development go even further than the wildlife.
"Wetlands serve a very useful and needed purpose in order to alleviate or mitigate extensive flooding conditions," Crofoot said. "So as we continue to cover over these wetlands it’s gonna create problems."
Schultz and Crofoot both attended the protest in Georgetown and they are not entirely against development but want smart development. Others clearly don’t want it at all.
The planning and zoning commission will not take any more public comment at Wednesday's meeting on those subdivisions and it is not definite that a vote on the approval will take place.