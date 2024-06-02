Homicide investigation in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday, June 1st, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old man.
Officials say on June 1, at approximately 10:47 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting report at a home on South Old State Road in Ellendale. When they arrived, officers found the man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began with an fight between the victim and a female. Police say, the female suspect had a gun and shot the victim in the chest. Police say the woman ran away.
The Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case.