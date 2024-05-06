OCEAN CITY, Md. - A way to commemorate loved ones is being offered at a reduced price during the Mother's Day and Father's Day holidays.
Ocean City's Beautification Committee says the leaves on its Reflections of Life sculpture are 50 percent off from May 12 to June 16. Each leaf or stone can be engraved to honor a person or celebrate an occasion.
The sculpture is located inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center lobby.
Gold leaves are being reduced to $250 instead of $500, silver leaves are $175 instead of $350 and bronze leaves are $125 instead of $250.
Go to oceancitymd.gov for the donation form and to purchase dedication leaves and stepping stones.