reflections of life tree

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A way to commemorate loved ones is being offered at a reduced price during the Mother's Day and Father's Day holidays.

Ocean City's Beautification Committee says the leaves on its Reflections of Life sculpture are 50 percent off from May 12 to June 16. Each leaf or stone can be engraved to honor a person or celebrate an occasion.

The sculpture is located inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center lobby.

Gold leaves are being reduced to $250 instead of $500, silver leaves are $175 instead of $350 and bronze leaves are $125 instead of $250.

Go to oceancitymd.gov for the donation form and to purchase dedication leaves and stepping stones. 

A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.