LOS ANGELES, Ca. - After more than 40 years of hosting "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak is retiring. Sajak, 77, who has been the face of the iconic game show since 1981, will be stepping down after season 41. The final episode featuring Sajak is set to air on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. on CoastTV.
The announcement of Sajak's retirement was made last June in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. For over four decades, Sajak has been a staple on "Wheel of Fortune," guiding contestants as they guess letters to complete words and phrases in hopes of winning prizes.
Sajak began his tenure with "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981, when the show aired on network daytime television. The top-ranked syndicated version debuted in 1983, with Sajak continuing as host. Over the years, he has earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host, a People's Choice Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2011, he was honored with the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2018, he was inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
In March 2019, Sajak was recognized by Guinness World Records for having the longest career as a game show host for the same show, marking 35 years and 198 days at the time of the presentation.
Before his television career, Sajak was born and raised in Chicago, where he began as a newscaster and announcer at a small radio station. After joining the army in 1968, he spent a year and a half with Armed Forces Radio in Saigon. Following his discharge, Sajak worked in radio and then transitioned to television in Nashville before being spotted by a talent scout for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, where he became a weatherman.
In 1981, Merv Griffin, the creator of "Wheel of Fortune," chose Sajak to host the network daytime edition of the show. Since then, the nighttime version has become one of the top-rated syndicated TV programs.
Following Sajak's retirement announcement, Ryan Seacrest revealed he would be taking over the hosting duties. Seacrest, known for his role on "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan," signed a multiyear deal to host "Wheel of Fortune." He expressed his excitement about continuing the tradition of the show and bringing his own touch to the iconic game.
As Sajak bids farewell to "Wheel of Fortune," his final episode is set to be a memorable one.