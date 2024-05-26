GEORGETOWN, DE - Veterans and community members spent part of their Sunday in Georgetown reflecting on the reason for Memorial Day weekend, to honor the fallen.
The Georgetown Kiwanis Club and the Korean War Veterans Association held their annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Georgetown Circle. There was patriotic music and a hometown heroes speech from local Army veteran Lt. Col. Ken Jones. Now retired from the Delaware Army National Guard, Lt. Col. Jones' brother was killed in action.
"They paid the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our great nation. These are the ones that gave all for their country so that you and I can live our lives free from tyranny and oppression." Said Lt. Col. Jones.
With assistance from the Boy Scouts-- wreaths were laid by various veterans organizations and community groups in honor of the local men and women who have been lost in service to their country.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West was on hand for the ceremony and took some time to speak to the crowd on hand. "I had a story told me to me the other day, and it has stuck with me. And it was a serviceman that was in Vietnam. And they were on the front lines and his comrades dying all around him. And he got to the point where he was holding the hands of two or three of them while they were dying, that meant we were all one. We're all one. And that's what we should be now. We should be all one." Said Mayor West.
State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, R - Georgetown, also took a moment to address the gathering. "{we are here today} to pay our respect to those who gave you the ultimate sacrifice and cash that check that we might have, the freedoms that we do today. And to all of them, our internal gratitude is owed not only by us but by future generations as well." Said Sen. Pettyjohn.
Officially Memorial Day is Monday. Families will be gathered at the beach, or meeting with friends for a barbeque, some will go to parades, others to cemeteries, but no matter the activity the holiday itself should always be put in proper context. As Lt. Col. Jones said while speaking at the Georgetown Circle on Sunday. "All of us who serve in the military swear an oath of allegiance to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Every veteran understands that obligation. And if called, we will all do our duty."