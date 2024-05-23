DELMARVA- Under the full moon's glow, many horseshoe crabs will cross the Delmarva shores. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, horseshoe crabs will be making their annual pilgrimage to the beaches. The department says during the evening high tides, the ancient creatures will gather in large numbers to lay hundreds of thousands of eggs. The activity marks a sign of spring along the coast. Locals and visitors are encouraged to watch for this unique phenomenon and not to disturb the creatures while creating life.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says from May to July, horseshoe crabs will migrate towards the beaches. According to the department, the animals are drawn by the rhythms of the new and full moons. These crabs, which neither bite nor sting, play a crucial role in the ecosystem and human health. Their blue blood is used for biomedical research. For those interested in witnessing this incredible event, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends visiting the Ocean City Inlet in June during evening high tides around the new and full moons. It's a perfect opportunity to observe one of nature's most remarkable spectacles up close.