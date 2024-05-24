REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) is bringing back the Hospitality Ambassador Boot Camp for the local hospitality workforce on Monday, June 3, at King’s Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach.
The DRA created and hosted the inaugural event in 2023, designed to elevate customer service within the hospitality industry and inspire a sense of pride about Delaware’s natural resources, attractions, restaurants, and the myriad of reasons why Delaware is a great place to work, live and play.
Attendees are branded “Ambassadors” and receive customized certifications and tools to take back to their locations throughout Delaware. Specially curated sessions at the boot camp include panel discussions, breakout tracks specific to managers and workforce, and an inspiring keynote address by returning speaker Khalilah Olokunloa.
Olokunloa, a national speaker, published author, and human resources impact architect, has been featured in Forbes, Good Morning America, and Dr. Oz for her expertise on workplace diversity, culture strategy, inclusion, and second-chance hiring. Her keynote address for the event, entitled “The Pre-Shift – What Happens Before Determines What Happens Next,” is designed to energize and equip teams for peak performance throughout their shift and every season, ensuring every team member is aligned, inspired, and ready to deliver exceptional experiences.
Other sessions will provide engaging content on social media engagement and influencing, and practical how-tos for team engagement, motivation, and creative solutions for beating the dreaded “August-itis” slump faced by many hospitality workers during the end of the busy summer season.
Attendees will emerge as certified Hospitality Ambassadors, with takeaways and action plans specially curated for Delaware's hospitality workforce. The event also includes sexual harassment prevention training, a mandatory training for Delaware businesses with more than fifty employees.
The DRA welcomes The Delaware Division of Small Business and Delaware Tourism Office as proud partners of this event, which is open to all in the state who work in hospitality, from restaurants to hotels, catering companies, tourism agencies, and more. This mini boot camp is crafted to elevate hospitality expertise and provide exemplary guest experiences within Delaware.
The DRA’s Hospitality Ambassador Boot Camp takes place on Monday, June 3, at King’s Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, with over 100 local attendees expected. Tickets are $49 and include breakfast, lunch, giveaways, and customized Hospitality Ambassador certification.