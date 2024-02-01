OCEAN CITY, Md - The cost of staying in Ocean City's hotels might soon rise, following discussions by the Senate's Budget and Taxation Committee last Wednesday to increase the hotel rental tax rate from 5 to 6 percent. This proposal aims to enhance the town's competitiveness in tourism marketing.
Christopher Ruppert, a local resident, supports the possible tax increase. "I think it's necessary. Our marketing budget isn't large enough, and we're falling behind our competitors. It would be good for the town to increase it," Ruppert explained, highlighting the need for additional funding to boost Ocean City's visibility and attractiveness as a tourist destination.
During the committee meeting, Senator Mary Beth Carozza emphasized that the increased tax revenue would be allocated to tourism-related activities, aiming to draw more visitors to the area.
Evan Ewing, a front desk associate at a Ocean City hotel, pointed out that the proposed one percent tax increase might not be the biggest concern for businesses already grappling with inflation. "Inflation itself is a more significant impact on the business than the 1% increase," Ewing said, noting the substantial rise in reservation costs over the past summer.
Despite concerns, it's worth noting that even with the proposed increase, Ocean City's hotel tax would remain competitive. For comparison, the room tax in Rehoboth Beach is currently 11 percent, significantly higher than Ocean City's potential 6 percent.
The room tax legislation is now moving forward to be reviewed by the House Ways and Means Committee today.