Hotel Vouchers Coming To An End Has People Looking For Housing

Georgetown, Del.- Hotel vouchers are set to come to an end on August 31st.
Hotel vouchers came from the American Rescue Plan Act during the COVID-19 pandemic. it allowed for low income people to have a place to stay if they had issues making payments.
The ACLU and local homeless shelters both say that hundreds could now be on the streets, with most of the people affected having children.
Jim Martin is the director of the Shepherd's Office homeless shelter in Georgetown. He is expecting a lot more people to come on September 1st, and he said he's been receiving calls from people living in a motel since the beginning of the month.
"We normally serve about one hundred fifty people a day," he said. "We think its going to jump to two hundred a day."
At this time, it is not clear if the vouchers will return. If you are impacted by the vouchers coming to an end, the ACLU says to contact your local housing groups such as the Delaware housing alliance or the community legal aid services.