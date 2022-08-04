Hottest Day Of The Summer Is Impacting The Area

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Sussex County in southern Delaware... Kent County in central Delaware... Eastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland... Southeastern Queen Anne's County in northeastern Maryland... Caroline County in eastern Maryland... * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goldsboro to Ridgely to near University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Dover, Easton, Milford, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Trappe, Preston, Bowers, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Woodside, Viola, Smithville and Hazlettville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH