Hottest Day Of The Summer Is Impacting The Area

Sussex County, Del.- Today was the hottest day of the summer so far.
Temperatures reached 96 degrees today, and today is the 35th day this year that had over 90 degree temperatures. That is seven more than the yearly average.
It is impacting the area and impacting businesses in Sussex County like The Rookery golf course. Superintendent Mike Pyne has been working hard with his team to keep the grass green, but the heat is impacting the green and his body.
"It's continual stress not only on the grass but on myself," he said. "It doesn't take much of an excuse to burn up and the heat's definitely helping."
The heat impacts every aspect of life, from pets to your vehicle. Automotive technician Jesse Worthen says keeping up repairs on your car can help keep you out of the garage, as heat has a big impact on your car. He also says keeping cool at work can be a challenge.