DOVER, Del. – A new bill aimed at amending fire protection fees in Delaware has passed the state legislature and is now awaiting action from Governor John Carney. Introduced on April 21, 2023, by primary sponsor Representative Baumbach, the bill was passed on June 11.
House Bill 127 allows each county to impose a fire protection fee by enacting an ordinance. The funds collected from this fee will be deposited into an account, separate from the county’s general funds, and distributed to fire companies based on established criteria.
Key points of the bill include:
- The collection of fire protection fees from properties, including those otherwise exempt from taxation, unless an exemption is provided by the county.
- The county’s authority to establish penalties and abatement procedures for fees that aren't paid.
- The ability to place a lien on properties with unpaid fees and penalties, with the option to enforce this lien through legal proceedings.
- A requirement for fire companies to include the received fees in their annual audit.
The bill is co-sponsored by Senators Huxtable, Townsend, Wilson, Hansen, Sokola, Walsh, and Representatives Wilson-Anton, Hilovsky, Cooke, Griffith, Harris, Heffernan, Hensley, K. Johnson, Lambert, Morrison, Osienski, Ramone, Romer and D. Short.