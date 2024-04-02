DOVER, Del. - An act to amend title 29 of Delaware code in regard to a commission on Asian and Pacific Islander heritage and culture was recently voted on with one person in favor of the bill and four others agreeing to move it forward but with further consideration needed.
House Bill 322 is sponsored by William Bush of District 29, would bring representation of the AAPI community. The Delaware Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage and Culture would do the following:
1. Provide the Governor, members of the General Assembly, and policymakers with recommendations to promote the welfare and interests of all people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent who reside in this State
2. Establish, maintain and develop cultural ties between Asian and Pacific Islanders and Asian-Americans and Pacific Islander-Americans
3. Foster a special and compelling interest in the historical and cultural backgrounds of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, as well as in the economic, political, social and artistic life of the nations and territories involved
4. Help study, establish, or promote programs or events that will provide appropriate awareness of the culture, history, heritage, and language of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent
5. Provide a platform for the promotion of the cultural and historical heritage of any people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent
Asian American advocate and student at the University of Delaware's Biden School of Public Policy, Devin Jiang, said, "We can’t have a democracy when certain groups don’t have seats at the decision-making table. And for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, we lack representation in all three branches of government in Delaware, other states across the country, and the federal government." said Jiang, "We don’t have seats in many rooms. This changes in Delaware: if passed and signed into law, HB 322 will bring about more political representation for AAPIs."
Jiang goes on to describe his personal attachment to supporting such representation.
"As a 1.5-generation Chinese American, I owe it to my parents and those who came before us who paved the way for our success. Ever since I began my career in public service 14 years ago, I've had the idea of giving back by uniting the AAPI community through an organization to help our less fortunate members."
Jiang continues to work with his partner Y.F. Lou to pursue representation like this in Delaware's educational system too.