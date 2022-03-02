ELLENDALE, Del.— Delaware State Representative Bryan W. Shupe says now is the best time for the general assembly to review House Bill 69.
The bill would allocate $50 million in grants that would help communities replace water filters in their homes.
"Under this bill you work with organizations like SERCAP that would help test these individual's water. The Department of Health (DPH) would pay private contractors to go in and put water filtration systems into these homes," Shupe said.
Since 2018, Shupe has worked with the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCA), going door-to-door and talking with families in low-income communities.
SERCAP's Vikki Prettyman says that of Delaware's three counties, Sussex is particularly in-need of clean drinking water.
"We sit on marshy land, and unfortunately with that brings high iron water. Your well-drillers will tell you where the water quality is just super poor, and they have to dig their wells deeper," Prettyman said.
SERCAP says communities with contaminated water include Ellendale, Cool Springs, Lincoln, Coveside, Greentop.
Shupe says the installation of pipes may take years but the passing of House Bill 69 would give families immediate relief.
"The Department of Health told me is is is that the timeframe for getting these water filtration systems is very short. once you identify the home, it could take as little as three months to get them drinking clean water," Shupe said.
SERCAP says the pilot program will target Sussex County and needs more funding to expand to all communities in Delaware.