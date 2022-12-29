WILLARDS, Md. - A fire at a house on Archie Davis Road in Willards Thursday morning caused an estimated $220,000 in damages, according to Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Office says that fire started in the garage of the house at around 5:30 in the morning due to an electrical failure. They say the one man inside taken to TidalHealth non-fire-related precautionary measures.
The responding fire department was the Powellville Volunteer fire company, who took two hours and 50 firefighters to control the fire.
The office believes the fire to be accidental.