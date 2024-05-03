DELAWARE - House Minority Leader Mike Ramone who represents District 21 in New Castle County is expected to run for Governor after announcing on Friday that he won't seek re-election of his House seat in November.
According to a post on Ramone's Facebook page, he announced his retirement due to, "plans to relocate to a home downstate - which would prevent him from retaining his House seat - as well as an expected gubernatorial run."
In the Primary Election, Rep. Ramone (R) would face Delaware Republican Party Chair Julianne Murray, who is expected to officially enter the race for governor on May 8, and retired police officer Jerry Price of Lewes, who filed his candidacy in December.
Democratic candidates include Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Collin O'Mara.