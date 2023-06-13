House Natural Resources and Energy Committee Consider EV Bills

DELAWARE - The House Natural Resources and Energy Committee considered two bills on Tuesday that would make it easier for Delawareans to drive electric.
House Bill 12 creates an Electric Vehicle Rebate Program to incentivize the purchase and lease of new and used electric vehicles by Delaware residents. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control shall develop standards, forms, and procedures necessary to implement this program.
Senate Bill 103 requires that newly constructed single-family and multi-family residential dwellings include certain electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Rep. Sophie Phillips, HB 12's primary sponsor, said both bills are about making EVs more attainable for regular people.
"We want to make sure that low income people aren't left behind," she said. "Both of these bills, SB 103 and HB 12, address that gap."
The bills fall in line with the proposal by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control that would ban the sale of new gas and diesel powered vehicles by 2035.
The legislation comes as Senate and House Republicans are push back against the proposed bans. Senate Bill 96, which received a hearing June 7, would prohibit DNREC from enacting its ban.
Both HB 12 and SB 103 were released from committee. More information on state and federal clean vehicle rebate programs can be found here.