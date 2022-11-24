MILFORD, Del. - On Thursday from 12-2 the House of David in Milford provided a Thanksgiving meal for the community.
Founder David Shockley said volunteers helped to serve around 75 dinners to diners who went to the Milford location. Drivers also delivered meals to the homes of families who were unable to travel.
The House of David is a nonprofit organization that was started in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. The organization coordinates a weekly food and clothing distribution on Thursday mornings from 9-12. They also have a monetary assistance fund for those who need help paying bills.
Those interested in volunteering with or donating to the House of David can visit their website here.