Incumbent Republican Andy Harris has been serving the First Congressional District since 2010 and is in his sixth term. He is on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Harris has a medical degree from Johns Hopkins and was a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves Medical Corps. He resides in Cockeysville, Maryland.
Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur is a former member of the House of Delegates where she served Montgomery County in District 20 from 2007-2015. She ran and lost the Democratic primary for governor in 2014. Mizeur lives on a farm in Chestertown, Maryland.