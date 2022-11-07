Incumbent Republican Andy Harris and Democratic candidate Heather Mizeur

Incumbent Republican Andy Harris has been serving the First Congressional District since 2010 and is in his sixth term. He is on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Harris has a medical degree from Johns Hopkins and was a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves Medical Corps. He resides in Cockeysville, Maryland.

Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur is a former member of the House of Delegates where she served Montgomery County in District 20 from 2007-2015. She ran and lost the Democratic primary for governor in 2014. Mizeur lives on a farm in Chestertown, Maryland.