The House outlines the public participation process for ways to view committee sessions online. Courtesy Delaware House of Representatives House Majority Caucus.

DOVER, Del. - Members of the public have multiple opportunities to view Delaware House of Representatives committees and provide public comment during meetings. These meetings provide a public vetting of legislation where legislators can ask questions of a bill sponsor, state agency heads, or other experts before committee members vote.

The House Majority Caucus shared a reminder that Delaware residents can view meetings online through a livestream on the General Assembly website. While members of the public can attend sessions in person in the House Chamber, viewing online grew in favor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand it's a difficult commitment to ask someone to take off work, arrange childcare, or coordinate transportation to get to Dover to watch a hearing and offer public comment," said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. "One of the things we recognized during the pandemic was that, by providing a way for residents to watch and participate in their government remotely, more and more people were able to stay informed and have their voices heard. By providing livestreamed proceedings and a way for residents to offer comment remotely, we are bringing their government directly to them and allowing them to be a part of the process wherever they might be."

Members of the public can comment by calling into the established conference call line and entering a passcode provided on the committee meeting agenda page, or by emailing HouseCommitteeComment@delaware.gov up to the close of business the day after the committee meeting takes place.