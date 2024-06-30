DOVER, Del. — On Sunday, June 30th, officials announced that the House passed two significant measures aimed at preventing defendants charged with certain felony offenses from being eligible for pre-trial release if they pose a clear and convincing risk to public safety.
House passes bills to enhance public safety and reform bail system
