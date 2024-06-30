House passes bills to enhance public safety and reform bail system

On Sunday, June 30th, officials announced that the House passed two significant measures aimed at preventing defendants charged with certain felony offenses from being eligible for pre-trial release if they pose a clear and convincing risk to public safety.
 DOVER, Del. — On Sunday, June 30th, officials announced that the House passed two significant measures aimed at preventing defendants charged with certain felony offenses from being eligible for pre-trial release if they pose a clear and convincing risk to public safety.

Sponsored by Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Sen. Bryan Townsend, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 11 is an amendment to Delaware’s Constitution. This amendment will allow the legislature to specify certain crimes and circumstances in which courts can use preventive detention to protect public safety.

In addition, Senate Bill 12 seeks to reduce Delaware's reliance on an all-cash bail system. While moving away from cash bail, it retains the discretion of judges to impose cash bail when necessary to protect public safety and ensure a defendant appears in court.

These measures build on the General Assembly’s previous efforts to reform Delaware’s bail system. The first significant step towards bail reform was in 2018 when Sen. Townsend and former Rep. J.J. Johnson passed legislation encouraging judges to consider pre-trial release conditions before setting cash bail. At that time, over 700 people were held in jail solely because they couldn't pay bail, often as low as $5,000 or less.