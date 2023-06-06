DELAWARE - The Delaware Climate Solutions Act is one step closer to becoming law. The House of Representatives passed House Bill 99 with a vote of 27 to 13 on Tuesday.
The bill sets goals for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and requires all state agencies to consider climate change in their planning and procurement decisions.
Under HB 99, DNREC would provide a report to summarize the state's progress every two years starting in January 2024. The climate action plan would be updated by November 2025 and every five years after that.
HB 99 is now awaiting consideration in the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee.