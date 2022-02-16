DELAWARE- Two pages of mostly criticism was delivered by house republicans to Governor Carney’s desk Tuesday.
There are big concerns over mask mandates that remain in place in state buildings and schools. The legislators calling both "imprudent and appears to lack any justifiable factual grounding."
Seven representatives from Sussex County were part of the letter including Bridgeville’s Jesse Vanderwende who says businesses were affected by the most recent mask mandate.
"It can certainly affect the willingness for employees to come to work," Vanderwende said. "It can certainly affect what we do on a day to day basis. When the last mask mandate was put into effect, there was quite a bit of confusion on what to do and what not to do."
The legislators are also calling for Governor Carney to disclose what metrics are prioritized when deciding to implement a mandate or not. Steve Smyk who represents Milton says Carney is trying to safeguard Delawareans too much.
"It’s awful that a government can believe that it can shield its citizens of all risks," Smyk said. "It’s life. There’s always a risk."
While Governor Carney had not read the letter by the time of his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, he responded to the concerns saying he looks to be as transparent as possible with members of the general assembly.
"Trying to work with them to share information about how the data reflects their individual districts," Carney said. "What their case rates are like. What the vaccination rates are like in their districts."
Governor Carney and his office did not have any further comment Wednesday about the letter.
The republican representatives want normal but Carney has shown he will exercise caution when necessary.