Housing Alliance Delaware Report Finds Less Affordable Housing In 2022

DELAWARE- Affordable housing, or the lack there of, is causing concern in Delaware.
According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and Housing Alliance Delaware, the state is short 21 thousand affordable rental units. That's a 16 percent increase since last year.
The report also states a household needs to make over $47,000 to afford a two bedroom home- but on average in Delaware, a low income household of four only makes $26,000.
Housing Alliance Delaware Executive Director Rachel Stucker says the situation is dire.
"We are one of the worst states when it comes to affordable housing needs," she said. "We have less than 30 available and affordable units, for every one hundred households that needs it."
To learn more, click here.