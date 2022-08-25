Housing Issues for Employees at the Beach

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - The recent increases to rent have caused concern for businesses whos employees are struggling to live where they work, at the beach.
Realtor's say that the current housing market is to blame for the rise in rent and while the supply is already low, demand is very high.
"Because the supply is low, the demand is high. It's forcing the prices up so a little two bedroom where you used to be able to find a two bedroom condo for the 6,500 to 7,000 range is now almost 1,200." said Sharon Palmer-Stauffer, rental realtor for Remax.
Beebe Health Care and Crooked Hammock are just two places strategizing ways to help keep their employees in town to be able to work. some ideas include purchasing property to build their own housing, or helping employees find housing.
Rich Garrahan, manager for La Vida Hospitality said, "The year round staff we have is struggling to find year round affordable rentals locally so many of them are having to move further west away from the beach to find more affordable housing. Making longer commutes, high gas prices.. it's a real problem in our community." - "In the past it seemed like an opportunity, but now it's starting to look like a necessity."
The progress on these initiatives are still in the planning phase, but could certainly drive more people moving to the beach by next summer.