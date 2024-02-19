SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - In an effort to enhance the ecological health of its canals, the Town of South Bethany is shedding light on a misunderstood resident of its waters: Bryozoa. This jellyfish-like creature, often mistaken for algae or green muck, plays a crucial role in the local aquatic ecosystem.
Bryozoa, a filter feeder, contributes positively to water quality by consuming micronutrients that are harmful to the canal's health. "That actually is good for the water. They're part of that great system of taking some of the bad stuff, micronutrients, and they use that as fuel food sources, and that's great. But sometimes they can break off and float and all that. And when you look at it, it looks awful. It may not be that pleasant to look at," said Chris Vanuga, the chairman of the Canal Water Quality Committee in South Bethany.
The Committee's initiative aims to inform residents and visitors about the importance of these creatures, advising them to leave the Bryozoa undisturbed. Alongside this educational campaign, South Bethany is also addressing the more visible problem of algae growth in the canals. Algae, unlike Bryozoa, can clog waterways and significantly impact the marine ecosystem's health.
Homeowner Benny Dubriel voiced concerns about the need for canal maintenance: "There is fish life in the canals, but the ends need to be cleaned out."
Plans are in place for routine algae cleaning in May, accompanied by discussions with neighboring Fenwick Island about dredging to remove sediment.