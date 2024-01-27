SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - This tax season the AARP Foundation is providing free help with filing taxes to those over 50 years old or with low to moderate income through its Tax-Aide program. Volunteers who are trained and IRS-certified will be available at a variety of locations throughout Sussex County to assist with tax preparations.
The AARP Foundation is the charitable affiliate of AARP and focuses on ending senior poverty by providing resources for older adults living with low income. According to the foundation, it has provided free tax help to over 78 million taxpayers since 1968.
WHERE CAN I GET HELP WITH MY TAXES?
The following locations offer in-person services only unless specified.
- Lewes Public Library on Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 3 p.m.
- St. Ann's Church Education Center in Bethany Beach on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 2 p.m.
- Ocean City Library on Saturdays from 9 to 3 p.m.
- Long Neck United Methodist Church on Mondays from 9 to 3 p.m.
- Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro on Thursdays from 10 to 3:30 p.m. In-person and drop off services available.
- Ocean Pines Library on Mondays from 9 to 2 p.m.
- Berlin Library on Tuesdays from 9 to 2 p.m.
- Bridgeville Public Library on Wednesdays from 10 to 3 p.m.
- Seaford Elks Lodge on Wednesdays from 9 to 3 p.m.
- Nanticoke Senior Center in Seaford on Fridays from 9 to 3 p.m.
- Laurel Public Library on Thursdays from 10 to 3 p.m.
- MAC inc. in Salisbury on Tuesdays from 9 to 3 p.m.
- Kent County Public Library in Dover on Wednesdays from 9 to 1 p.m.
- Dover Public Library on Fridays from 10 to 3 p.m.
- Modern Maturity Center in Dover on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 12:30 p.m.
- Harvest Years Senior Center in Camden on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 1 p.m.
- Caroline County Library in Federalsburg on Mondays from 11 to 4 p.m.
- Dorchester County Public Library in Cambridge on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 to 3 p.m. Drop off services only are available. This location offers tax assistance in English, Spanish and Korean.
WHAT SERVICES ARE PROVIDED?
Tax-Aide services include in-person, on-site visits to prepare taxes. Taxpayers can visit one of the sites listed above to have a digital copy of their tax documents created and stored in an IRS-provided software. Volunteers then prepare the return remotely. At many locations, taxpayers have the option to work with a volunteer during a second in-person visit to finalize the return, or it can be finalized and filed with a volunteer online.
A drop-off option also exists for taxpayers who would like to leave documents to be prepared with a remote volunteer. This requires a second visit to finalize and file the return, and at the end of the process a printed copy will be provided along with original documents.
Interested in preparing your own taxes? The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has made a software available for free for taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. This can be estimated by checking line 11 on last year's return.
Appointments are usually required, though some locations may offer walk-ins. To set up an appointment, view a list of required documents and find answers to FAQs visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.