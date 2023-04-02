DELAWARE - The American Red Cross and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services are providing aid to those affected by Saturday's severe weather and in need of shelter, food, medical, or other assistance.
Two reception centers have been set up through the state's Office of Preparedness. For information, call 866-843-7212 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Callers should listen to menu options and answer the prompts to reach an operator.
A department spokesperson shared with WRDE that callers who may have trouble getting through the first time should remain on the line or hang up to try again if the line continues ringing for an extended period of time.
As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, there is no mass shelter. Around 30 calls have been received by the hotline at the time of writing. Those in need are receiving shelter and other assistance on an individual basis.
Additionally, cases of water were donated to the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company. Those in need can visit the fire company to pick one up.