DELAWARE- CoastTV Meteorologists are reporting record-challenging temperatures this week and weekend with a heat wave. Phone company, Verizon, says devices, especially cell phones, can become overheated from conditions like this. Even extreme heat can significantly reduce the lifespan of a phone's lithium-ion battery, even though they are generally safe and can resist high temperatures.
Tips to keep your phone safe during this heat wave and throughout the summer from Verizon include:
- Avoid leaving the phone in the car: On a hot day, the temperature inside a car can soar to 140 degrees within just 10 minutes. If a phone displays a red battery sign, it means it's overheated and should be placed in a cool, ventilated area away from the sun. Remove the phone from its case and allow it to return to normal temperature before using it again.
- Reduce screen brightness and close unused apps: High screen brightness can help visibility but will also cause your phone to overheat and drain the battery quickly. Turn off adaptive brightness and limit gaming or video playing in hot environments to prevent the battery from draining faster than usual.
- Update software and apps, but not while charging: Regularly updating your phone's software and apps can help address bugs that cause overheating. Manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Google release updates to keep devices secure. Update your phone at night or when it's not charging to avoid additional heat stress.