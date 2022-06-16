DELMARVA--Friday 'fun-in-the-sun' during these summer months means it's especially important to be prepared--even if you are not spending time on the beach.
Health experts suggest that more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Delmarva is no exception when it comes to feeling those high temperatures.
According to the CDC, there are two main factors to keep in mind: High humidity and personal circumstances.
"When the humidity is high, sweat won't evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to."
On the other hand, the CDC said other personal factors also come into play, like "whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather" or not.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles said it's likely we will see that this Friday, even on the coast where it's usually cooler.
"We'll make sure our EMR our EMTs, our staff--our medical staff, are aware of it, we'll have a lot of ice at our shack, lots of water," he said. "So we will have a talk in the morning before everything starts up, some of the signs and symptoms."
"Those who are at highest risk of experiencing heat-related deaths and illnesses include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness," the CDC said.
Aspira Health Physician Assistant Robert Barwick said skin damage is more serious than people think. Health experts suggest damage can occur from as little as 15 minutes of unprotected sun exposure.
"Sunscreen is one of the best ways to prevent sun burn and skin damage, repeated sun burns can contribute to skin cancers, which are very preventable with the use of sunscreen," said Barwick.
The CDC recommends you consider the list as follows:
-Limiting outdoor activity
-Wearing, reapplying sunscreen
-Pacing your activities
-Drinking more water than usual (not waiting until you're thirsty to drink more as muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness)
-Wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
Make sure that if you're going to have some 'fun in the sun,' that you are well prepared before it's too late.