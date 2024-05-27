Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 333 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE'S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER SALEM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTIC CITY, CENTREVILLE, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DEPTFORD, DOVER, EASTON, GEORGETOWN, GLASSBORO, HAMMONTON, MILLVILLE, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, AND WILMINGTON.