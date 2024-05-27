DELMARVA-- There are a number of ways to pay tribute to our fallen heroes this Memorial Day. Here are just a few events that encapsulate what Memorial Day is truly about.
Milford Memorial Day Ceremony
On Monday at 10:30 a.m., the Milford Memorial Day Ceremony will start at Milford Senior High School. This year marks the return of the service. State Representative Bryan Shupe says the Milford Community Band will play songs of honor for all the military branches. He says event organizers are working with Dover Air Force Base. Shupe says the VFW will be handing out poppies as well, which are a symbol of remembrance.
Ocean City Memorial Day
On Monday, American Legion Post 166 says it plans to be hosting or participating with its Color Guard in these Memorial Day Observances:
- 8 a.m. Hosting the annual laying of the wreath by the Coast Guard in the waters of Ocean City to remember and memorialize those who gave their lives at sea during conflicts. This takes place on the beach at the Hyatt Place Hotel on 16th Street.
- 11 a.m. Color Guard will participate in the annual observance hosted by the Worcester County Veterans Memorial.
- 1 p.m. Annual commemoration and observance at Post 166 on 2308 Philadelphia Avenue.
Ellendale Memorial Day Service
An annual Memorial Day Service is scheduled to be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Ellendale War Memorial. The town says this service is open to all who would like to recognize our fallen heroes.
Wicomico County Memorial Day Ceremony
Wicomico County veterans who died in the line of duty will be honored at an annual ceremony at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center. The program is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. and includes a lowering of the colors by the Wicomico County JROTC, the ringing of the Red Knights Memorial Bell, branch players, a volley of arms and the names of fallen veterans will be read. Organizers say in the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Wicomico Civic Center's Midway Room
Worcester County Memorial Day Ceremony
In Ocean Pines, there will be a ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial with music, demonstrations and public speakers. The event draws thousands to the memorial grounds every year. The program is scheduled to run for an hour starting at 11 a.m. Organizers say in case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center and be announced on the oceanpines.org and wocovets.org websites and on social media.
Berlin Memorial Day Parade
Starting at 11 a.m. Monday American Legions, public figures, dancers and businesses will parade from Stephen Decatur Middle School to Henry Park on Flower Street. Afterwards, stop by Henry Park for a basketball tournament, food, vendors and music until 5 p.m.