LEWES, Del. - Lewes Lights, the free driving tour to see beautifully decorated homes and holiday lights, is preparing for its third year.
Started in 2020 to provide holiday fun in the midst of social distancing and canceled Christmas events thanks to COVID-19, Lewes Lights started a community initiative to get houses and businesses decorated to lift spirits.
One of the organization's goals for this year is to see even more participation from more homes and businesses in downtown Lewes and the surrounding area. To register, visit www.LewesLights.org and click "register" at the top. The only registration requirement is to have an address east of Route 1. Lewes Lights asks for those interested in signing up to do so by Dec. 1.
One change taking place this year is the program getting rid of the awards competition. Those planning to participate don't have to worry about a theme or opting into or out of the competition. Additionally, instead of holding their own opening ceremony, Lewes Lights will "switch on" the event after the Christmas parade on Dec. 3 in Zwaanendael Park.
The tour map will show registered businesses and homes and will be available online in early December. Visitors can view the interactive driving tour map or download a list of registered addresses. Fans can also sign up on the website to be added to the Lewes Lights email list to receive updates about the program.
Those who wish to get involved but don't live within the boundaries of the event can volunteer to install public decorations in the town. To volunteer, email leweslights@gmail.com. The website also has a donation tab for those interested in gifting decorations, lights, and supplies.