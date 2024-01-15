DELAWARE - As the 2024 elections approach, navigating the democratic process begins with understanding the qualifications and procedures for voter registration. To participate in the electoral process, individuals must meet certain criteria.
Voters must be registered to vote in general, primary and special elections in Delaware. However, they don't need to be registered to vote in school elections.
VOTING QUALIFICATIONS
- Be a United States citizen
- Be a resident of Delaware
- Be 18 years old on or before the date of the next general election
According to the Department of Elections, those who have been judged mentally incompetent, have been convicted of a felony that has not been fully discharged or have been convicted of a disqualifying felony that has not been pardoned are not eligible to register. More information on specific charges is available here.
To vote in a party's primary, individuals must be registered as a Democrat or Republican to vote in that party's primary election. Those with no party affiliation cannot vote in the primaries.
Those who register knowing they aren't eligible can be fined between $50 and $200, be imprisoned for a period between 30 days and two years, or both.
HOW TO REGISTER
Delaware offers an online registration system that allows people to register, check their current status and find their polling location.
There is also a form available to register to vote for the first time and to update name, address and political party affiliation if already registered. The form requires an individual's name, current address and other contact information. If submitting by mail for the first time registering in Delaware, a copy of a current and valid photo ID or utility bill, paycheck or other government document that shows name and address must also be submitted.
Once an application has been accepted, voters should receive a polling place card within 10 business. If a card is not received, contact the Department of Elections office for your county. Those whose applications are rejected should be notified by mail.
The voter registration deadline is the fourth Saturday before a primary or general election. Applications submitted through the online portal by the deadline or postmarked by the deadline will be considered submitted on time.
PRIMARY AND GENERAL DATES
As of Jan. 1 applications are being accepted for absentee ballots for the 2024 presidential primary, state primary and general elections.
Feb. 2 is the deadline to change political party affiliation before the presidential primary. Voters who are automatically registered at the DMV by March 9 and have no party affiliation listed may change it up to and on the presidential primary election day, which is April 2, in order to vote in their party's presidential primary election.
Early voting for presidential primaries begins March 20. Presidential primaries are set for April 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is also the deadline to return absentee ballots. Disputes must be examined by April 4.
Aug. 17 is the deadline to register to vote for state primaries. The election is Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is also the date to return absentee ballots. Early voting begins Aug. 28 and ends Sept. 8.
Early voting for the 2024 general election begins Oct. 25 and ends Nov. 3. The general election is set for Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Information on voter registration, polling places and more can be found on the Department of Elections website at elections.delaware.gov.